Faria (oblique) fired three scoreless innings in Triple-A Durham's win over Charlotte on Thursday, allowing two hits and two walks while recording a strikeout. He's slated to stay with the Bulls until he's ready for activation, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The right-hander fired 46 pitches overall, getting 27 into the strike zone. The 24-year-old isn't eligible to come off the disabled list until July 22, but there's still a possibility he remains sidelined past that point.