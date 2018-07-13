Rays' Jake Faria: Impressive in Thursday rehab
Faria (oblique) fired three scoreless innings in Triple-A Durham's win over Charlotte on Thursday, allowing two hits and two walks while recording a strikeout. He's slated to stay with the Bulls until he's ready for activation, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The right-hander fired 46 pitches overall, getting 27 into the strike zone. The 24-year-old isn't eligible to come off the disabled list until July 22, but there's still a possibility he remains sidelined past that point.
