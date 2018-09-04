Faria joined the Rays in Toronto on Monday and is expected to be formally recalled from Triple-A Durham ahead of Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After showing shaky control over his three appearances with the Rays upon being activated from the disabled list July 31 after a two-month absence due to an oblique injury, Faria was sent to Durham to iron out his mechanics. The 25-year-old responded well to the demotion, giving up just three runs (two earned) while posting an 18:5 K:BB across 16.1 innings. Faria will likely be deployed in long relief initially as he rejoins Tampa Bay, but he could end up picking up a start or two before the end of the month if the Rays want to add another arm to complement Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, the only full-time members of the rotation.