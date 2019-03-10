Faria, who is likely competing with Jalen Beeks for the final bullpen spot, allowed two earned runs on five hits across two innings in a 5-5 Grapefruit League tie with the Twins on Friday. He struck out one.

Despite the so-so final line, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports that Faria's two runs came on back-to-back infield singles, and that the right-hander came away pleased with his location after getting 34 of his 50 pitches into the strike zone. Faria came into spring after shedding approximately 15 pounds this season, and he's been solid while generating eight strikeouts and a respectable 1.15 WHIP across 8.2 innings over four appearances (one start).