Faria allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings against the Orioles on Wednesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Faria matched a season high with 83 pitches, and may have been allowed to go even deeper than that had he not conceded a home run to the final batter he faced. Though he now sports a middling 20:14 K:BB, the 25-year-old displayed solid command Wednesday, throwing first-pitch strikes to 15 of the 20 batters he faced and inducing 14 swings and misses. He lines up to take on the Tigers next time out Monday.