Rays' Jake Faria: Lifted in fifth Wednesday
Faria allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings against the Orioles on Wednesday. He did not factor into the decision.
Faria matched a season high with 83 pitches, and may have been allowed to go even deeper than that had he not conceded a home run to the final batter he faced. Though he now sports a middling 20:14 K:BB, the 25-year-old displayed solid command Wednesday, throwing first-pitch strikes to 15 of the 20 batters he faced and inducing 14 swings and misses. He lines up to take on the Tigers next time out Monday.
More News
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Start pushed to Wednesday•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Tuesday's start postponed•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Breaks long winless drought Wednesday•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Gets no-decision against Phillies•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Can't get out of second inning•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Exits after four frames Sunday•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...