Manager Kevin Cash said Faria (oblique) is "going to miss some time" after Tuesday's game against Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cash also indicated Faria needed to be examined further to determine the exact severity of the injury, but oblique strains can often result in multi-week absences which means the right-hander is likely headed to the disabled list. The Rays' makeshift starting rotation -- Chris Archer and Blake Snell are the team's remaining healthy starters -- could present some problems if Faria is out for an extended period, although Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) appears to be nearing a return from the disabled list.