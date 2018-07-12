Rays' Jake Faria: Making second rehab start Thursday
Faria (oblique) is scheduled to make his second rehab start Thursday at Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Durham will mark the final stop of Faria's rehab assignment after the right-hander previously covered two innings (26 pitches) for High-A Charlotte on July 7. It's expected that Faria will make at least two starts for Durham while bumping up his pitch count in each successive outing. Faria is eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list July 22, but the right-hander wouldn't be ready to return by that date if he requires more than two rehab outings at Durham.
More News
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Tosses 26 pitches in rehab appearance•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Beginning rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Throws bullpen session•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Could throw bullpen Monday•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Plays catch for first time since injury•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Moved to 60-day DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...