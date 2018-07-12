Faria (oblique) is scheduled to make his second rehab start Thursday at Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Durham will mark the final stop of Faria's rehab assignment after the right-hander previously covered two innings (26 pitches) for High-A Charlotte on July 7. It's expected that Faria will make at least two starts for Durham while bumping up his pitch count in each successive outing. Faria is eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list July 22, but the right-hander wouldn't be ready to return by that date if he requires more than two rehab outings at Durham.