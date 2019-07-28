The Rays recalled Faria from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Faria will assume the roster spot of catcher Michael Perez, who was optioned to Triple-A following Saturday's 10-9 loss to the Blue Jays in 12 innings. The right-hander will provide a fresh arm for an overworked bullpen and will likely see his initial opportunities in mop-up situations.

