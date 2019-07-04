The Rays recalled Faria from Triple-A Durham ahead of Thursday's game against the Yankees, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

He'll move up to the big leagues and replace Austin Pruitt in the bullpen after Pruitt was needed for five innings in relief during Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Orioles. Faria, who has posted a 4.47 ERA and 64:22 K:BB in 52.1 innings with Durham this season, will likely move back to the minors once the All-Star break arrives.