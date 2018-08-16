Rays' Jake Faria: Optioned to minors following start
Faria was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Wednesday's win over the Yankees, Juan Toribio of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.
Faria was sent back to the minors after tossing 3.1 innings Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out two. The move frees up a roster spot for Tommy Pham, who is set to be activated from the disabled list prior to Thursday's series finale. Faria should be back up with the big club when another fresh arm is needed.
