Faria (4-3) was credited with the win in Wednesday's 7-2 victory over the Angels, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over 3.2 innings of relief while striking out four.

Entering the game in relief of Tyler Glasnow, Faria wasn't exactly sharp but limited the damage from his walks and benefited from a couple of big innings by the Tampa offense. After throwing 68 pitches (41 strikes) in this appearance, the right-hander will likely be transitioned into the rotation, which would line him up for a start next Wednesday at home against the Orioles.