Rays' Jake Faria: Picks up win over Jays
Faria (3-1) recorded the win over the Blue Jays on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out four.
The right-hander has now allowed no more than one run in five of his seven starts this season, but thanks to the Rays' reluctance to let a pitcher face opposition hitters three times in a game, Faria's only lasted long enough to produce two quality starts. He'll take a 4.15 ERA into his next outing Friday in Baltimore.
