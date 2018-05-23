Rays' Jake Faria: Placed on DL Wednesday
Faria (oblique) will be moved to the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Faria is headed to the disabled list after suffering an oblique strain Tuesday in his start versus Boston. The timetable for his return is still unclear, as oblique injuries often cause multi-week absences. Faria has accrued a 5.48 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 37 strikeouts across 47.2 innings this season.
More News
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...