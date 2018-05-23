Faria (oblique) will be moved to the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Faria is headed to the disabled list after suffering an oblique strain Tuesday in his start versus Boston. The timetable for his return is still unclear, as oblique injuries often cause multi-week absences. Faria has accrued a 5.48 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 37 strikeouts across 47.2 innings this season.