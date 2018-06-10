Rays' Jake Faria: Plays catch for first time since injury
Faria (oblique) played catch for the first time since his injury Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It's a modest but nevertheless important benchmark for the young right-hander, was recently transferred to the 60-day disabled list. Faria is still shooting for a return to action at some point in August, with the coming weeks likely to provide a much clearer indicator of how realistic that timeline might be.
