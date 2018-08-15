Faria will start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

Faria's first 10 appearances of the season came as a starter before the Rays elected to ease him back in as a long reliever when he returned earlier in August from a two-month absence due to an oblique injury. The right-hander worked three scoreless frames out of the bullpen in his most recent outing Aug. 10 against the Blue Jays, which was apparently enough to convince the Rays he was ready for another look in the rotation. The 25-year-old will likely face a restricted pitch count Wednesday but shouldn't have many limitations in any subsequent starts he makes.

