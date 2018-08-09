Manager Kevin Cash said Faria (neck) is "good to go," Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Faria will be available out of the bullpen for Thursday's series finale against the Orioles after missing some time with a sore neck. The 25-year-old right-hander will be an option to serve as the team's primary pitcher Thursday after "opener" Hunter Wood exits. Faria allowed one run on four hits and three walks across 3.2 innings in his lone appearance since returning from the disabled list at the beginning of the month.