Faria will start Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It was expected that the Rays would use an opener Tuesday to cover one or two innings before giving way to the bullpen, but Faria should offer the team more length at the beginning of the contest. The 25-year-old has made 11 starts with the big club this season, but he's worked exclusively in relief since rejoining the Rays as a September callup. Faria has been limited to no more than three innings in any of his three appearances this month, so though he'll be more stretched out than most of the Rays' favored openers, it's still expected he'll face a restricted pitch count in the outing. If Faria fares well in his return to a starting role, he could get another turn in the Rays' season finale Sunday against the Blue Jays.