Rays' Jake Faria: Rejoins rotation Tuesday
Faria will start Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It was expected that the Rays would use an opener Tuesday to cover one or two innings before giving way to the bullpen, but Faria should offer the team more length at the beginning of the contest. The 25-year-old has made 11 starts with the big club this season, but he's worked exclusively in relief since rejoining the Rays as a September callup. Faria has been limited to no more than three innings in any of his three appearances this month, so though he'll be more stretched out than most of the Rays' favored openers, it's still expected he'll face a restricted pitch count in the outing. If Faria fares well in his return to a starting role, he could get another turn in the Rays' season finale Sunday against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Three-inning relief stint in majors return•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: In store for promotion Tuesday•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Optioned to minors following start•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Re-enters rotation Wednesday•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Ready to pitch Thursday•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Dealing with sore neck•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...