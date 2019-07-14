Faria will be optioned to Triple-A Durham prior to Sunday's series finale at Baltimore, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Faria allowed one run over 1.1 scoreless innings during Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, and he'll head to Triple-A with Ryan Yarbrough rejoining the big-league club. Faria has given up two runs on seven hits and six walks over eight innings with the Rays this season.