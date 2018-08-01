Rays' Jake Faria: Returns from disabled list
Faria (oblique) was activated off the 60-day disabled list following Tuesday's win over the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Faria made five rehab starts on his recovery track from the oblique strain that shelved him in May, and is expected to take the mound for the Rays on Wednesday, although he won't be starting the game. The 25-year-old had a 5.48 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 10 starts prior to sustaining the injury, but had a 3.43 ERA and 1.18 WHIP as a rookie last year.
