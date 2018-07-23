Manager Kevin Cash said Monday that Faria (oblique) will remain with Triple-A Durham for another rehab start following his outing Sunday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Faria allowed four earned runs off seven hits (two home runs) and one walk while striking out a pair over 3.1 innings during Sunday's affair. He's expected to bump up his pitch count during this upcoming start after throwing 70 pitches Sunday, and a return to Tampa Bay in early August seems to be in the cards if all goes according to plan.