Rays' Jake Faria: Start pushed to Wednesday
Faria will start Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The Rays will push everyone in their rotation back by a day following Tuesday's postponement due to inclement weather, so Faria will pitch Wednesday while Chris Archer will close out the team's series against the Orioles on Thursday. Faria owns a 5.82 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across three four starts this season (17 innings).
