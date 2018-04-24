Faria will start Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The Rays will push everyone in their rotation back by a day following Tuesday's postponement due to inclement weather, so Faria will pitch Wednesday while Chris Archer will close out the team's series against the Orioles on Thursday. Faria owns a 5.82 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across three four starts this season (17 innings).