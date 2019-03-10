Faria was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Faria was reportedly making a push for the Rays' final bullpen spot but ultimately fell victim to roster cuts. The 25-year-old allowed four runs across 8.2 innings this spring, but had a 1.15 WHIP and eight strikeouts. Faria has started 26 games over the last two seasons in Tampa Bay and should once again see the majors in 2019.

