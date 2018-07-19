Rays' Jake Faria: Struggles in second rehab start
Faria (oblique) was charged with the loss in Triple-A Durham's defeat at the hands of Syracuse on Tuesday, allowed six runs (three earned) on two hits and three walks over two innings. He also recorded two strikeouts.
Faria ran into trouble despite being handed a 3-0 lead before he ever took the mound, issuing walks to the first two batters he faced and subsequently seeing both runners score on an error and a double play, respectively. Faria would go on to be victimized by another defensive miscue on the part of Willy Adames in the second, but he also gave up some hard contact in the form of a pair of run-scoring extra-base hits. The right-hander ultimately worked up to 51 pitches, and if there was any silver lining in his laborious pair of frames, it's that they served as a formidable test of his recovering oblique. Faria remains without a firm timetable for return, but at least one more rehab appearance at the minor-league level appears to be all but a certainty.
More News
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Impressive in rehab outing•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Making second rehab start Thursday•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Tosses 26 pitches in rehab appearance•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Beginning rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Throws bullpen session•
-
Rays' Jake Faria: Could throw bullpen Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Machado trade could hurt other Dodgers
The Manny Machado is a big win for the Dodgers, but it'll eventually come at the expense of...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
How much difference can an extra game or two make? In a short week, plenty. Scott White shares...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 17
The short week after the All-Star break eliminates the possibility for two-start pitchers,...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...