Faria (oblique) was charged with the loss in Triple-A Durham's defeat at the hands of Syracuse on Tuesday, allowed six runs (three earned) on two hits and three walks over two innings. He also recorded two strikeouts.

Faria ran into trouble despite being handed a 3-0 lead before he ever took the mound, issuing walks to the first two batters he faced and subsequently seeing both runners score on an error and a double play, respectively. Faria would go on to be victimized by another defensive miscue on the part of Willy Adames in the second, but he also gave up some hard contact in the form of a pair of run-scoring extra-base hits. The right-hander ultimately worked up to 51 pitches, and if there was any silver lining in his laborious pair of frames, it's that they served as a formidable test of his recovering oblique. Faria remains without a firm timetable for return, but at least one more rehab appearance at the minor-league level appears to be all but a certainty.