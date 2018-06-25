Faria (oblique) threw a bullpen session Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Faria has been out for just over a month after suffering an oblique strain. He was placed on the 60-day disabled list, so he'll be out until late July at the earliest, though he appears to be making progress in his recovery. He'll likely need at least another bullpen session or two before heading out on a rehab assignment.

More News
Our Latest Stories