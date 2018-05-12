Faria (3-2) took the loss against the Orioles on Friday, coughing up seven runs on eight hits and a walk over six-plus innings while striking out three.

The right-hander would have come away with a quality start if he'd exited after six innings, but Faria instead came out for the seventh and, after a solo shot by Mark Trumbo, loaded the bases with nobody out on a single, a hit by pitch and a walk before getting the hook and watching Ryne Stanek serve up a grand slam to Manny Machado. Faria will carry a 5.09 ERA into his next outing Wednesday in Kansas City.