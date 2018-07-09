Faria (oblique) worked two scoreless innings in a rehab start Saturday for High-A Charlotte. He surrendered two hits and a walk and didn't record a strikeout.

It was the 24-year-old's first appearance at any level since May 22, when he suffered a severe left oblique strain that ultimately resulted in his placement on the 60-day disabled list. Faria tossed 26 pitches in the outing and will likely need to bump up that count to the 85-to-90 range during the minor-league assignment before the Rays bring him off the DL. He's first eligible to rejoin the Rays on July 22, though his current rehab schedule suggests he'll likely require slightly more time to build up his arm.