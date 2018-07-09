Rays' Jake Faria: Tosses 26 pitches in rehab appearance
Faria (oblique) worked two scoreless innings in a rehab start Saturday for High-A Charlotte. He surrendered two hits and a walk and didn't record a strikeout.
It was the 24-year-old's first appearance at any level since May 22, when he suffered a severe left oblique strain that ultimately resulted in his placement on the 60-day disabled list. Faria tossed 26 pitches in the outing and will likely need to bump up that count to the 85-to-90 range during the minor-league assignment before the Rays bring him off the DL. He's first eligible to rejoin the Rays on July 22, though his current rehab schedule suggests he'll likely require slightly more time to build up his arm.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SP turning back the clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...