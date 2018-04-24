Faria won't pitch Tuesday as the Rays' game against the Orioles has been postponed due to poor weather, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

At this point, it's unclear how the Rays will adjust their rotation following the postponement of Tuesday's game. However, information regarding when Faria will next head to the hill should be known soon. Tuesday's game will be made up May 12 as part of a doubleheader.