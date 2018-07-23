Rays' Jake Faria: Undone by homers in rehab outing
Faria (oblique) covered 3.1 innings in his rehab appearance Sunday for Triple-A Durham, surrendering four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out two.
Faria gave up a pair of home runs to Buffalo catcher Danny Jansen in the outing and has now yielded 11 runs (eight earned) and has submitted a 1.94 WHIP across 10.1 innings in his four rehab appearances. On a more positive note, Faria worked up to 70 pitches Sunday, so he should require only one more outing in the minors to build up to a starter's workload. If Faria is hit hard again, however, the Rays could choose to delay his activation from the 60-day disabled list a little while longer.
