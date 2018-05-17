Rays' Jake Faria: Walks four in 4.1 innings
Faria allowed three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings in Wednesday's win over the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.
Faria was given a 5-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, but he couldn't get through the five innings needed to get the win after he got into an early jam in the frame and already had an elevated pitch count. Control was also an issue, as he recorded more walks than strikeouts for the third time this season en route to a pedestrian 35:21 K:BB on the year. The 24-year-old will carry a 5.20 ERA into his next start Tuesday against the Red Sox.
