Fraley is on the 7-day disabled list at High-A Charlotte with an undisclosed injury.

Fraley is a pretty nondescript prospect when just looking at his production through 85 pro games stateside, but he really turned heads this winter in the Australian Baseball League. The 22-year-old outfielder hit .361/.449/.680 with 13 home runs and 39 steals (on 44 attempts) in 40 games in the ABL, but unfortunately we will have to wait for him to get healthy to see if that production will translate against High-A pitchers.