Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Activated for Wednesday start
Odorizzi (back) was activated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Red Sox.
He'll indirectly assume the rotation spot for Alex Cobb, who was moved to the 10-day disabled list earlier this week due to a case of turf toe. Odorizzi only missed two starts due to the back issue and came out of his Aug. 4 rehab start at High-A Charlotte without issue, so he shouldn't face any restrictions in his return to the mound. However, those who own the right-hander in shallower formats may want to steer clear of activating him right away, given the difficult matchup he'll have on tap Wednesday.
