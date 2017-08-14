Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Cleared for Monday start
Odorizzi (foot) has been cleared to start Monday's game againt the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It's expected to be the first of two starts during the week for Odorizzi, who will line up for another turn Saturday against the Mariners if he can make it through Monday's outing unscathed. After missing two starts due to a back issue, Odorizzi rejoined the rotation last week to start Aug. 9 against the Red Sox, but departed in the fifth inning after taking a liner off his right foot. Odorizzi was able to shake off the soreness and complete a bullpen session Friday without issue, so he's not expected to face any limitations in his return to the mound.
