Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Completes just four frames in no-decision
Odorizzi allowed three runs on four hits and three walks across four innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Rangers. He struck out five.
Odorizzi gave up a sacrifice fly and a solo home run in the second inning, but he settled down and appeared to have regained control after four frames. He ran into trouble in the fifth, however, yielding a solo shot to Joey Gallo to lead off the inning before walking two consecutive batters and receiving an early hook. Overall it was an underwhelming performance for the right-hander, who continued to struggle with the long ball and threw just 58 percent of his pitches for strikes. His ERA now sits at 4.47 for the season and he will look to get back on track Friday against the Yankees.
