Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Delivers quality start in win over Boston
Odorizzi (9-8) tossed six innings of two-run ball to earn the win Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing one hit with two walks and six strikeouts.
Odorizzi took a no-hitter into the sixth inning in this one, only to see Jackie Bradley ruin both that and the shutout with a two-run home run. He ran up his pitch count before finishing the frame and was not brought back out for the seventh, as his side turned over a newfound lead to the bullpen. Odorizzi has now allowed just three earned runs across 16.1 innings in his last three starts and will look to build off of this successful outing Saturday against the Orioles.
