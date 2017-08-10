Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Diagnosed with foot contusion
Odorizzi was removed from Wednesday's game against the Red Sox due to a right foot contusion, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Odorizzi looked to be in serious pain and was unable to put weight on his foot after getting pegged by a liner from Eduardo Nunez, but initial X-rays seem to indicate he avoided a more serious injury. The Rays are currently listing him as day-to-day, but he'll be reevaluated Thursday, at which point there should be a better idea for how long he may be sidelined.
More News
-
Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Exits with apparent foot injury•
-
Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Activated for Wednesday start•
-
Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Starting against Red Sox on Wednesday•
-
Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Mows down six in rehab outing•
-
Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Rehab start set for Friday•
-
Rays' Jake Odorizzi: On track to return next week•
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Rhys Hoskins?
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...