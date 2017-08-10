Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Diagnosed with foot contusion

Odorizzi was removed from Wednesday's game against the Red Sox due to a right foot contusion, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Odorizzi looked to be in serious pain and was unable to put weight on his foot after getting pegged by a liner from Eduardo Nunez, but initial X-rays seem to indicate he avoided a more serious injury. The Rays are currently listing him as day-to-day, but he'll be reevaluated Thursday, at which point there should be a better idea for how long he may be sidelined.