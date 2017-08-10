Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Exits with apparent foot injury
Odorizzi was removed from Wednesday's game in the fifth inning after taking a comebacker off his right foot, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
While the severity of the injury is unclear at this point, it didn't look good for the 27-year-old; he went down in a heap and was unable to put weight on his foot while being helped off the field by a trainer. This is an extremely tough break for Odorizzi, who was just activated from the DL in order to start Wednesday's contest. More should be known about his status following the conclusion of the game, though it wouldn't be surprising if he was forced back onto the disabled list.
More News
-
Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Activated for Wednesday start•
-
Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Starting against Red Sox on Wednesday•
-
Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Mows down six in rehab outing•
-
Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Rehab start set for Friday•
-
Rays' Jake Odorizzi: On track to return next week•
-
Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Expected to throw off mound Wednesday•
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Rhys Hoskins?
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...