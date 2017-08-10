Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Exits with apparent foot injury

Odorizzi was removed from Wednesday's game in the fifth inning after taking a comebacker off his right foot, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While the severity of the injury is unclear at this point, it didn't look good for the 27-year-old; he went down in a heap and was unable to put weight on his foot while being helped off the field by a trainer. This is an extremely tough break for Odorizzi, who was just activated from the DL in order to start Wednesday's contest. More should be known about his status following the conclusion of the game, though it wouldn't be surprising if he was forced back onto the disabled list.