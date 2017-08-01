Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Expected to throw off mound Wednesday

Odorizzi (back) played catch at Tropicana Field on Tuesday and is expected to throw off the mound Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The right-hander appears to be on track to make good on his assertion that he wouldn't miss an extended amount of time. Odorizzi's lower back issue has apparently been a recurring one dating back to spring training, so it remains to be seen if his current disabled list stint will be enough to eliminate it altogether.

