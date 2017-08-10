Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Expects to make next start

Odorizzi (foot) said he felt "really good" Thursday and doesn't expect to miss his next turn in the rotation, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This is encouraging news, as it initially looked like Odorizzi might be sidelined for a good chunk of time after taking a liner off his ankle Wednesday night. He's scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday to test out his ankle, and barring any setbacks, it looks like he should be ready to make his next scheduled start against the Blue Jays on Monday.