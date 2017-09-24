Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Fans nine in Saturday win

Odorizzi (10-8) allowed one unearned run on three hits and two walks while striking out nine to earn the victory Saturday against the Orioles.

Odorizzi gave up a first-inning run, but silenced the Orioles' bats the rest of the way while Lucas Duda smashed a three-run homer to give him enough run support to win his tenth game of the year. He's allowed just three earned runs over four September starts to lower his ERA from 4.85 to 4.26, and he's been a strong fantasy option down the stretch. He'll make his next start Friday against the Orioles.