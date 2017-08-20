Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Hammered for seven runs in Saturday loss

Odorizzi (6-7) allowed seven runs on eight hits and five walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Mariners.

Odorizzi gave up all seven of those runs after the second inning. Not only has he dropped three straight decisions this month, his ERA has risen from 4.47 to 4.74, making him a difficult player to trust in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Saturday against the Cardinals.