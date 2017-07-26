Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Lands on DL with lower-back issue
Odorizzi was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday due to a lower-back strain, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Odorizzi lasted just four innings in his most recent start Sunday against the Rangers, but it was believed that his early departure had more to do with a high pitch count than any sort of injury. Evidently, the right-hander was in fact hurting, so he'll be shuttled to the DL for the third time this season. Odorizzi was in line to make his next start Friday against the Yankees, but the Rays will now be forced to turn to either long reliever Erasmo Ramirez or one of their starters in the minor-league ranks to fill Odorizzi's spot in the rotation.
