Play

Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Leaves with knee soreness

Odorizzi left Friday's start with right knee soreness.

This was Odorizzi's final start of the season anyway, so unless it turns out he suffered a freak tear to a ligament or something of that nature, Odorizzi's offseason shouldn't be impacted by this injury. He tossed four shutout innings and allowed just two hits with a walk and four strikeouts to end the season. Odorizzi's final ERA will be 4.14, the first time he has finished with an ERA over 4.00 since 2014.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast