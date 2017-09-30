Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Leaves with knee soreness
Odorizzi left Friday's start with right knee soreness.
This was Odorizzi's final start of the season anyway, so unless it turns out he suffered a freak tear to a ligament or something of that nature, Odorizzi's offseason shouldn't be impacted by this injury. He tossed four shutout innings and allowed just two hits with a walk and four strikeouts to end the season. Odorizzi's final ERA will be 4.14, the first time he has finished with an ERA over 4.00 since 2014.
