Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Loses despite quality start Monday
Odorizzi (6-6) allowed two runs on three hits and three walks across six innings in Monday's loss to the Blue Jays. He struck out four.
Odorizzi, who yielded a two-run home run to Josh Donaldson in the first inning, cruised through the next five frames to a quality start. Unfortunately, the Rays bats couldn't solve Nick Tepesch on the other end, dropping Odorizzi to his sixth loss of the season. He dealt with a foot issue after being struck by a batted ball in his previous outing, but that did not appear to limit him in this one. Odorizzi will look to build off of this solid outing Saturday against the Mariners.
