Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Mows down six in rehab outing
Odorizzi (back) racked up six strikeouts and surrendered two earned runs three hits over three innings in High-A Charlotte's loss to Dunedin on Friday, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Odorizzi missed plenty of bats and looked solid overall while firing 54 pitches, 36 of which he got into the strike zone. Assuming the right-hander doesn't experience any setbacks, he's expected to return for the Rays' series against the Red Sox that kicks off next Tuesday.
