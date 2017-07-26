Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Not expected to miss more than two starts
Odorizzi (back), who landed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, said he doesn't expect to miss more than two turns through the rotation, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Odorizzi's lower-back injury has apparently been bothering him off and on since spring training, and though he wasn't forced to exit his most recent start Sunday prematurely, team trainers evidently determined that he could benefit from an extended break to allow him to heal up. The Rays have yet to name a replacement in the rotation for Odorizzi for Friday's series opener against the Yankees, but Austin Pruitt, who was mysteriously scratched from his start with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, looks like he could be the leading candidate to fill in. The Rays will likely reassess Odorizzi's health in the next few days before determining if the right-hander will be able to take the hill for his following turn, which would likely fall August 2 against the Astros.
