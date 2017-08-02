Rays' Jake Odorizzi: On track to return next week
Manager Kevin Cash said Odorizzi (back) appears to be on track to return next week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Apparently everything went well during his bullpen session Wednesday, and it appears Odorizzi will indeed be back with the big club after just a brief stay on the 10-day DL. An exact return date should start to materialize as he continues to ramp up his activities in the coming days.
