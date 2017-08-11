Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Partakes in bullpen session Friday

Odorizzi (foot) was able to complete a bullpen session prior to Friday's game against the Indians, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Odorizzi is expected to make his next start this upcoming week against the Blue Jays, and barring any unforeseen issues that stem from Friday's bullpen, the right-hander should be good to go moving forward. He was diagnosed with a foot contusion after leaving Wednesday's contest due to a Eduardo Nunez line drive, which marked the second straight contest, and third in four starts, that Odorizzi hasn't lasted past the fifth inning. There will likely be confirmation within the next couple days on Odorizzi's projected start.