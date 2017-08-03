Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Rehab start set for Friday

Odorizzi (back) is scheduled to make a rehab start for High-A Charlotte on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Odorizzi was able to get through a bullpen session with no issues Wednesday, clearing the way for him to head out on what is assumed to be a brief rehab assignment. Manager Kevin Cash said the righty appears to be on track to return next week, so this could be his only rehab appearance before rejoining the Rays' rotation if all goes well.