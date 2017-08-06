Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Starting against Red Sox on Wednesday

Odorizzi (back) emerged without setbacks from his Friday rehab start with High-A Charlotte and manager Kevin Cash has announced he'll start Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. "I'm ready to go," Odorizzi said. "I will be back in there next time my spot comes up, so no more rehab starts."

The right-hander told Cash that he hadn't felt as good in quite while, validating the decision to run him out against Boston in what will be the middle contest of the three-game series at Tropicana Field. Odorizzi has compiled a 6-4 record in 18 starts this season, along with a 4.47 ERA that serves as the highest he's generated in his Rays career.