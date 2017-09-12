Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Struggles in fourth inning in loss Monday
Odorizzi (8-8) allowed five runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks across 3.2 innings while taking the loss Monday against the Yankees. He struck out five.
Odorizzi coasted through three innings before struggling in the fourth, when he allowed four runs on three hits, two walks, an error and a catcher's interference. Though his teammates' gaffs wiped four of the runs from his ledger, the team never mounted an offensive charge and doomed him to his eighth loss. Odorizzi was coming off of his best start in recent memory and will look to get back on track Sunday against the Red Sox.
